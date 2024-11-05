Saker Anwar Nusseibeh Sells 12,152 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $484,378.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,766.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.3 %

FHI opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $408.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

FHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,577,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,826,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 88.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,097 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 324,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 154,370 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

