Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Price

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. Clorox has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. Clorox’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 1,715.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after buying an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after acquiring an additional 960,094 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13,547.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 436,891 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 424.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,390,000 after purchasing an additional 435,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 5,442.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 268,966 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

