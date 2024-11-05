Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Truist Financial

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $116.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.07. Belden has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $123.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Belden had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $122,148.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,074.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 9.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

