Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Chris Bruzzo Sells 13,524 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) Director Chris Bruzzo sold 13,524 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $111,437.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,062.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Friday, October 18th, Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,397 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 42.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,130,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,069 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $22,947,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,527,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,877,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTON

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.