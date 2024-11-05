Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 46,893 Shares

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $516,291.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,105 shares in the company, valued at $28,406,956.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,088 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $297,697.12.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,430 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $400,730.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,200 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $618,762.00.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VPV opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,031.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

