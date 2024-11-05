Benchmark Boosts Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $30.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.98. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $338,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,286 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $178,118,000 after buying an additional 618,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $70,016,000 after acquiring an additional 531,440 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,830,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,133,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

