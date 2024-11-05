Oppenheimer Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $83.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $147.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE:APTV opened at $55.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 94.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

