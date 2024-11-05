Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Costamare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMRE

Costamare Stock Performance

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Costamare has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Costamare by 56,543.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 143,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Costamare in the second quarter valued at $1,999,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 25,731.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 399,860 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 24.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.