Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Sells $304,950.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,101 shares in the company, valued at $35,598,033.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $272,040.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total transaction of $269,535.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total transaction of $1,408,720.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $283,410.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 3.33. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.09 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $108,434,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 11.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Coinbase Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,391 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.