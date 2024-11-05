Waystar (WAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Waystar has set its FY24 guidance at $0.23-0.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.230-0.270 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. Waystar’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Waystar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WAY opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Waystar has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

