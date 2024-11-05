Waystar (WAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Waystar has set its FY24 guidance at $0.23-0.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.230-0.270 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. Waystar’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Waystar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Waystar Stock Performance
WAY opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Waystar has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $29.41.
Waystar Company Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
