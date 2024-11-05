Kennedy-Wilson (KW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 59.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KW stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -17.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

