TD Cowen Cuts Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $2.40

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $2.60 to $2.40 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.75 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

CCO opened at $1.41 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.08.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $558.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,332,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,205 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $1,114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 21.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,429,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 610,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 25.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,865,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

