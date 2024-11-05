Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Alan Taylor Sells 8,710 Shares

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2024

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $122,985.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,240.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 14th, Alan Taylor sold 891 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $11,805.75.
  • On Monday, October 7th, Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $34,294.00.
  • On Friday, October 4th, Alan Taylor sold 22,356 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $290,628.00.
  • On Monday, September 30th, Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $56,062.80.
  • On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $3,812.50.
  • On Friday, September 20th, Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $308,197.42.
  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $146,643.85.
  • On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $36,988.40.

Weave Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $934.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter worth $11,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 312,392 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 143,382 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEAV. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEAV

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.