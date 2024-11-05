Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Alan Taylor Sells 8,710 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $122,985.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,240.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Alan Taylor sold 891 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $11,805.75.

On Monday, October 7th, Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $34,294.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Alan Taylor sold 22,356 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $290,628.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $56,062.80.

On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $3,812.50.

On Friday, September 20th, Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $308,197.42.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $146,643.85.

On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $36,988.40.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $934.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter worth $11,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 312,392 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 143,382 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEAV. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

