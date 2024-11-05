Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Director Rolf Stangl Purchases 7,207 Shares of Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,207 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,390.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,390.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 1.0 %

REYN stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.50. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 10.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,925,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,982,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,739,000 after buying an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,845,000 after buying an additional 1,272,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,781,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 261,513 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 122.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after acquiring an additional 858,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

