Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Steven Scott Davis Sells 9,671 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Scott Davis sold 9,671 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $628,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,488,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

