Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Leon Trefler Sells 8,288 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 8,288 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.23, for a total value of $673,234.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,172.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $54,144.00.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250,273 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pegasystems by 309.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

