Nelnet (NNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nelnet to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $114.89 on Tuesday. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $116.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 33.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

NNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

