Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HG. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

HG stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $462,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 313,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

