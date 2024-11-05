Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

KMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Kemper stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kemper by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

