Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

