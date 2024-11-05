Abacus Life (ABL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Abacus Life to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Abacus Life Stock Performance

Abacus Life stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $644.23 million, a PE ratio of -85.39 and a beta of 0.15. Abacus Life has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded Abacus Life to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABL

Abacus Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.