TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFI shares. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cormark raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.609 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

