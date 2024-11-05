Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 212,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 460,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COLD opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

