Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.18.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust
Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE COLD opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $30.92.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -87.13%.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
