Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Basf to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Basf alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BASFY

Basf Trading Down 0.7 %

About Basf

Shares of Basf stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. Basf has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

(Get Free Report

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.