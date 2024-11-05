Reviewing NKGen Biotech (NKGN) and Its Competitors

NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) is one of 295 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NKGen Biotech to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 74.7% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NKGen Biotech and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 -$82.94 million -0.05 NKGen Biotech Competitors $545.94 million -$37.35 million -21,663.86

Profitability

NKGen Biotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NKGen Biotech. NKGen Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares NKGen Biotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36% NKGen Biotech Competitors -4,956.17% -159.22% -42.94%

Risk & Volatility

NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech’s peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NKGen Biotech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A NKGen Biotech Competitors 1698 4987 12974 252 2.59

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 61.37%. Given NKGen Biotech’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NKGen Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

