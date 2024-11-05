Sylvamo (SLVM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.56 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Sylvamo’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sylvamo to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Trading Up 0.4 %

Sylvamo stock opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $43.94 and a 12-month high of $88.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Report on Sylvamo

About Sylvamo

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.