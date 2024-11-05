Amplitude (AMPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Amplitude to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amplitude to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

