First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.
FFWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
NASDAQ FFWM opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.30.
First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.
