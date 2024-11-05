First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Foundation

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

First Foundation Trading Down 3.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 7.0% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 135,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.30.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.