Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,392 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.56% of Primo Water worth $22,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRMW. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $6,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRMW. StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. William Blair began coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Trading Down 1.1 %

PRMW opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

