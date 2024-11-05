New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,660 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,836 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $22,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in IDACORP by 42.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 74.3% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in IDACORP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average is $98.37. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $109.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. Mizuho raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

