Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.15.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

