abrdn plc Grows Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.47 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.