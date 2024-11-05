abrdn plc Increases Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Macerich were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,845.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 1,108,770 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $10,625,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 153.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 478,930 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Macerich by 138.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 528,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 306,509 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,797,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAC. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.84.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -206.05%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

