AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW) Stock Position Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUGW. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter valued at about $925,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 60,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AUGW opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.