abrdn plc Sells 96,328 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,328 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,748 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,616,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,633,000 after purchasing an additional 233,250 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,859,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

