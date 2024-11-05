Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $132.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.87. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $137.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.37%.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

