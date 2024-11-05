New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,539 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

