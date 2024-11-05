New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.68. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $111.10 and a 12 month high of $146.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.45%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Further Reading

