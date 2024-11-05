Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 91,033 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,033 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 183,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,208,000. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $45.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1468 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

