abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,009 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FMC were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in FMC by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in FMC by 1,282.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 0.5 %

FMC stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. FMC’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.