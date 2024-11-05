New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,209 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 596.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40,306 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,097,000 after acquiring an additional 187,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,169,075. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THO opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average of $101.31. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

