Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPDV opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.74. AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

