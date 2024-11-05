New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,110 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of American Airlines Group worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the airline’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

