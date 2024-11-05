iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

EWJV opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $265.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

