Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 21.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1,676.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.