New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 123,200 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $23,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,073,000 after acquiring an additional 201,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,426,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

