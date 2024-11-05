New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.87 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,016 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.11.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $184.32 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.93 and a 12-month high of $186.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.55 and a 200-day moving average of $170.23.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

