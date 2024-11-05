Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 469.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,039,643 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,158 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $19,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 188.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 97,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 38,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

