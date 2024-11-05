New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 35,507 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,507 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

