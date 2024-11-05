Interchange Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,069.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 920.5% in the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,989.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,793,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 5,172,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 804.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $168.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.12 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

